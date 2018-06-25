Unpaid Salaries: IMOPOLY ASUP Rejects Management’s Proposal …Seeks Audience with Okorocha

Destiny Ugorji

Imo State Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics - ASUP has rejected three proposals made by the Management of the Institution over non-payment of five months arrears of salaries owed her members.

In a Communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the ASUP held recently, the union requested to have audience with the executive governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha, in conjunction with the management of the Institution on the issue.

The communique signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Union and Chairman, Communique drafting Committee, Ven. Jonathan Egesi, reads in part:

“After due consultations, deliberations and considerations on the proposal made by the management of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo on Monday, June 11, 2018, on issues bothering our salaries, the following resolutions were reached:

“The ASUP IMOPOLY chapter will not accept the proposal made by the management of IMOPOLY to supplement the 70% subvention from government with 10% and pay us 80% of our salary starting from May, 2018”

“That ASUP IMOPOLY Chapter will not accept the proposal on the intention of the management to isolate three (3) months (February, March, and April) salary arrears and defray it before the end of 2018.”

“On the issue of re-computing the difference between 100% and 80%, which would be presented to the Governing Council of Imo State Polytechnic for consideration as debt owed to staff, the ASUP IMOPOLY resolved not to accept the proposal.”

It would be recalled that lecturers of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo are being owed five (5) months arrears of salary; February- June, 2018.

It is unclear, what the decision of the Union will be in the coming weeks, as investigations reveal that life has become very difficult for its members, following the non-payment of salaries.

All efforts to reach the Rector of the Polytechnic, Rev. Father Wence Madu for comments proved abortive, as his lines could not be reached.