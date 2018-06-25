Prestea Huni- Valley; Our New Executives Are Formidable- Former MP

Hon. Francis Adu Blay Kwoffie (Former MP)

The former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency on the ticket of National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the newly elected constituency executives as formidable.

Honorable Francis Adu Blay Kwoffie said the individuals voted to man the various positions are strong in ideas and strategies to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency that will also reflect in the presidential elections.

Honorable Blay Kwoffie was speaking to modernghana.com at the sidelines of the elections at Bogoso Golden Hotel where the constituency congress was held Saturday, 23rd June, 2018.

He made the statement even before the final votes were counted, making it looked like, he knew the outcome.

Mr, Blay Kwoffie said any executives that are voted for to make up the team will be formidable and ready to work for power 2020

“It is the Ghanaian voter who will determine 2020. You and I in Prestea Huni-Valley and you can feel what is going on here. I am convinced that we will win 2020”

The former Member of Parliament accepted the fact that wrestling power from the NPP woul not be an easy task but he believes the party executives would be working hard towards that.

The election was smoothly conducted but ate into the night since rains interrupted the events in the morning.

The results were finally counted between the hours of 11:00pm and 12:00am where most of the delegates had left with the exception of those living in Bogoso and Prestea.

Whiles others partied till morning others had to go to bed early due to the defeat they suffered.

Whiles the exit shown to the incumbent Constituency Chairman Michael Gbedemah was a shock, his counterpart, the secretary Matthew Ayeh pulled over thousand votes to beat his other two contenders.

The following are the results;

