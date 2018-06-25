HIV/AIDS Fund: Thank You, Mr. President

Everyone who knows this writer agrees that he doesn’t support any political party. In fact, I have never written an article to congratulate or praise any African leader.

However, an article I read on ModernGhana news site about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to establish HIV-Aids fund in the country, changed my view and perception to acknowledge the fact that Nana Akufo-Addo really cares about Ghanaians and will do everything to protect Ghanaians.

According to the article published by one Richard Kofi Boahen, “Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the government is working assiduously to establish the National HIV and AIDS fund to ensure that “our national response is financially self-reliant.

"This is the only way we can sustain and advance our national response amid dwindling donor support,” said the president.

Why I need to congratulate the president for taking such a significant decision? How many times I have criticized African leaders for being weak to demand questions from the US government about the Aids and Ebola epidemic which have ravaged Africa?

The fact that African leaders, including any Ghanaian leader depending on the US government’s Aids grant to fight the disease in Africa, politically, binds any African leader to let the US government face criminal charges.

At the same time, it gives more room for the US government to continue using Africans as Guinea pigs for drug and biological warfare tests. In the first place, why is the US government assisting African leaders financially in dealing with the Aids and Ebola crisis in Africa?

Firstly, because, they are responsible and secondly, they don’t want the disease, especially Ebola, to spread from Africa to Europe and America. However, the true fact which can't be ignored is the US government is losing billions of dollars yearly by assisting HIV-Aids patients in the third world countries, including Ghana.

Thus; Trump has threatened to cut that fund due to excessive corruption in Africa. There is no African leader who doesn’t know that. It's, therefore, a very wise decision taken by the Ghanaian president to find a way to tackle the Aids and HIV crisis in the country on our own.

Since African leaders want to maintain a cordial relationship with the US government, the leaders will avoid witch-hunting. Thus; Nana Akufo-Addo's decision is one of the best ever taken by an African president.

Once this fund becomes successful, Ghana will be financially independent to finance the AID and HIV crisis in the country and be free from America’s Aids-fight assistance which comes with a deadly cost.

Why only the countries in the third world which the US government assists financially we often hear of Ebola, Zika virus etc? Those government must take the same decision as Nana Akufo-Addo and they will be free from the test of any biological weapon.