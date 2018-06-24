Toronto Ghanafest Slated 11th August 2018

2018 Toronto Ghana Festival Of Arts and Culture slated for 11th August At Earl Bales Park from 10Am - 8Pm. In this year’s edition, the festival is calling on all Ghaians both in the motherland and in the diaspora to show relentless support and to turn up in a grand style as we celeberaate and portray the indigenous and original Ghanaian culture and Arts on a global platform.

Ghanafest which is annually celebrated and held around the world in notable cities such as GhanaFest Chicago, New York, and London. The Ghanaian Festival of Arts & Culture has come to symbolize the unity of the community in appreciation of the beautiful culture of the Ghanaian people across Canada and comes an avenue to showcase businesses and talents in engaging as one interactive celebration.

GHANAFEST TORONTO 2018 promises to be even be bigger and greater.

Happening on AUGUST 11th 2018 at the Earl Bales Park (Bathurst & Sheppard)

ABOUT THE COUNTRY GHANA AND ITS PEOPLE



Ghanaians come from six main ethnic groups: the Akan (Ashanti and Fanti), the Ewe, the Ga-Adangbe, the Mole-Dagbani, the Guan, and the Gurma. The festival will include performances from the various ethnic groups. The performances will consist of music, dance, spoken word, drumming and traditional engagements. The festival will also be graced with Ghanaian symbolic Chiefs, Queen mothers, Princes and Princesses of the chief’s courts in Canada adorned in the most beautiful Ghanaian traditional fabrics, gold ornaments and other paraphernalia shall take center stage during the celebrations. The festival will be the place where the community comes together under one roof to enjoy the rich culture, food, music, art, and traditions on the Ghanaian people in Canada. The festival IS FREE FOR THE GENERAL Public.

Ghana is located on the West Coast of Africa, and has a population of 29 million people comprising of 60 ethnic groups, and each group have their own language and traditional dances and there are different dances for different occasions. Some of the dances include Adowa a dance of the Ashanti people, Agbadza a dance of the Ewe people, and Kpanlongo a dance of the Ga people.