Newmont Ghana Committed To Fair And Sustainable Contractor Employee Compensation

Kenyasi, 24th June, 2018 – Newmont Ghana has reiterated its commitment to facilitating good-faith dialogue between a section of the Ahafo mine’s construction contractor employees and their employers.

The company has facilitated discussions between the two sides to determine guidelines for fair, competitive and sustainable compensation packages. However, the local contractor employees have demanded additional compensation and benefits and stayed away from work to further press their demands.

The regional police administration has deployed public security personnel to improve security and order within the Kenyasi and Ntotroso communities while protecting lives and property following reports of intimidation and threats. A police constable sustained an eye injury following an attack by the protestors.

“Our thoughts are with the policeman who was injured in the line of duty. We are committed to ensuring fair and sustainable compensation for our contractors and have provided them with equitable remuneration guidelines,” said Yaw Okyere Ntrama, Acting General Manager for Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine. “However, we cannot directly negotiate wages and other benefits with their employees on their behalf – they have the responsibility to negotiate directly with their employees. We also encourage the concerned local contractor employees to re-engage in good-faith dialogue with their employers through due process.”

The company says it will continue to ensure fair and competitive employment opportunities that create value and improve lives for nearby communities.