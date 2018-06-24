Bridgewater Project Partners With Breast Care International

Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai stressing a point as Mr. Yahaya Alhassan looks on.

The founder of Kunata Voluntary Organization, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has provided free space to Breast Care International (BCI) at the newly commissioned Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Center and Clinic for needy girls and traders at the Kejetia market in Kumasi.

The BCI space is to make available a strategic platform for the health NGO to educate and sensitize head porters and traders about the dangers of breast pathologies, especially breast cancer.

Kunata Voluntary Organization operates the Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater Project.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility in Kumasi, Mr. Alhassan said the Resettlement Center, which is located at the heart of the Kejetia market, has various units staffed with social workers to offer support to girls and women regarding issues such as teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Other units such as the data collection department would monitor and collect demographic information of the kayayeis to help care-workers to assess training needs and recommend appropriate training for the girls. Kayayeis will also be able to report all forms of abuses meted out to them and their security and welfare will be guaranteed at all times

“Our marriage redress unit would also have a team of local and foreign volunteers who are endowed in the law to assist in addressing marriage grievance for the market women and kayayeis” said Mr. Alhassan.

He disclosed that the antihuman trafficking unit will use public address systems to sensitize kayayeis on the dangers of human trafficking from the north to the southern parts of the country in search of menial jobs and also advocate for the human and health rights of the kayayeis and traders. There will also be collaboration with authorities in the north to track kayayei traffickers and punish culprits.

The president of Breast Care International, Dr. (Mrs) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, led a team of health professionals from the hospital to offer breast screening for the kayayeis. She advised husbands not to divorce their wives who suffer from breast cancer.

Dr. Wiafe Addai who is also the chief executive officer of Peace and Love Hospital used the opportunity to invite the general public to the annual breast cancer awareness program dubbed “BCI Ghana Walk for the Cure’’ on October 27.

She concluded by warning the Ghanaian public against using herbal medicines to treat breast cancer and she reiterated that there is no herbal cure for breast cancer.