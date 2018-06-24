Akuapem - Mampong Residents Get Water  

A COMMUNITY Water System project initiated by the ruling New Patriotic Party government to gives portable water to every community in the country has been delivered to residents of Akuapem - Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The Akuapem North Assembly in last months begun to constructs Thirty – two community water systems as part of the Government of Ghana projects throughout the towns and villages in the Municipality to ease the water challenges facing the commuters.

The decision for the commencement of the water project was taken after the assembly held a Resolutions forum at a WES-R Roundtable discussion to tackle the water crisis facing the communities and the best way to resolved it.

However, over the weekend, the MCE, Dennis Miracle Aboagye, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah, the MP for the area also Deputy Minister of Information commissioned one of the water system project for the residents of Mampong.

Mr. Denis Aboagye, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Akuapem North Assembly said that, ‘’ when he assumed office, he toured the municipality to access the challenges facing the residents’’.

‘’ After the tour, I gathered that, the commuters are facing water crisis by walking distance to fetch water for domestic uses, among other challenges so I decided to hold a stakeholders meeting and we came out with the resolutions to build four water systems in every electoral.

He noted that the objective is to bring potable water close to the community and to ensure the discontinuation of the people having to walk long distances to riversides only to bring home unwholesome water.

"Easy access to potable water is part of our solution to reducing water related health conditions as well as boost education at the basic level as our children no longer have to walk long distances to fetch water when they are supposed to be in class and even get to class too tired to study" he posited.

The Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua on her part also pointed that, the objective is to build 32 water system before the end of first tenure of the NPP government.

She noted that, "this is the first and we have three more to follow before end of this year".

Some of the beneficial residents also hailed the NPP government for given them their share of the national cake.