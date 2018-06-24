Volta Mahama Ladies Congratulates All Elected NDC Constituency Executives

It is indeed true that, NDC is a very peaceful political party in Ghana. The constituency elections across the entire country yesterday was very beautiful and peaceful.

We therefore, congratulate all members of our great party, the NDC, who emerged victorious in the various constituency elections. Our heartfelt and warm facilitation to them all.

Your victory serves as inspiration to our grassroot and the sympathizers of our great party.

It is therefore, our hope and prayer that, as new crop of executives you would serve our people with outmost humility, hard work, commitment,effective communication,unity and love etc all as moves towards ensuring victory for the NDC come 2020.

Better luck next time to all the vanquished because your contributions are still very much needed by the party and we salute you all for offering yourselves to serve.

Let us all forge ahead in unity in order to win massively in 2020 solely for redeeming Ghanaians from the increasing hardships, incompetence and corruption we are all witnessing under the Nana Addo led government.

Let us all remain loyal and committed to the bigger party interest going forward toward the achievement of the obvious goal in 2020.

Once again, we say congratulations and we are very confident the upcoming regional and national elections will be very peaceful as well.

Togetherness will make victory 2020 possible.

Signed

President

Madam Victoria Hlovor

0208113355

Secretary

Millicent Nutornutsi

0247186870

Treasurer

Martha Gato Lagble

0244616983