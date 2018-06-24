New NDC Chairman Calls On Party To Work Together To Boot Out NPP

The newly elected chairman of Akim Swedru constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, Chairman Daniel Kofi Mintah has called on the Party to come together and work to retake the seat of Government from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The new chairman after being voted for by delegates during the NDC constituency elections that went down this weekend, highlighted that there is the need for the NDC party to come together and work towards rescuing Ghanaians from the hardships the current Government led by his Exellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo is inflicting on Ghanaians. He is of the view that Ghanaians are currently going through difficult times after voting for the NPP in 2016.

Chairman Daniel Kofi Mintah also showed his appreciation to the delegates and promised to work hard with the past and newly elected executives to rescue Ghanaians from NPP's hardship they have brought into the country come 2020 elections.

As part of the NDC’s constituency elections held nationwide, Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern region also elected leaders in a very peaceful atmosphere to take over as party's executives in the constituency. Only four positions in the party thus; Chairmanship, Secretary, Treasure and Deputy Youth Organizer positions were contested for with the rest being on opposed.

Francis Kwame Ahenkrah and Kinsley Asare contested for the deputy Youth Organizer position whilst Kinsley Asare immerged victorious with 25 votes against 11 votes of Francis Ahenkrah with 2 spoilt ballots.

Stephen Peprah and Targy Abdul Rahim stood for the Secretary position whilst Targy won with 250 votes against 115 votes of Stephen with no spoilt ballot.

With the position of Secretary, Mr. Collins Buamah Marfo and Mr. Frank Owusu Danso contested. In the end, Mr. Marfo won with 214 of the total votes cast and Mr. Danso followed suit with 151 of the votes. Two ballots came out as spoilt.

Mr. Daniel Kofi Mintah and Mr. Alex Kwaku Bonfa (incumbent) stood for the chairmanship position with Mr. Mintah coming out victorious with 247 votes against 118 votes.