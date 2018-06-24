MTN Rallies For Support To Fight Against Filth

Telecom operator, MTN-Ghana has emphasized the need for the citizenry to play a key role in ensuring the environment within which they live in is free from filth.

Officials of the company believe a country engulfed in filth cannot achieve a sound and resilient economy.

These remarks were made after staff of the company joined workers of the Zoomlion Ghana Company Limited to clean some principal streets within the Kumasi metropolis as part of activities marking the 2018 MTN 'Yello-care' project.

The 21-day volunteer project by the telecom operator is organized annually and seeks to respond to the needs of its customers.

The two-hour clean up exercise saw workers of both companies clear refuse from streets and bushes from the Golden Tulip hotel to the Kumasi catering guest house junction in Adum.

Speaking to journalists, General Manager for MTN-Northern Business District Nii Adotey Mingle said the company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), organizes a number of activities within the period to benefit not only its customers but also the Ghanaian citizenry as a whole.

He indicated that the MTN will partner city authorities to keep the cities in the country clean.

“If you work and live in a clean environment, you know the results, so we will definitely partner with our city authorities to improve sanitation within the environment which we live in”, he added.

Mr Adotey Mingle expressed worry over the littering of the streets with plastics which are carried away by running water into the drains and finally enter into major water bodies of the country.

Such practices, according to him, were inimical to the health of the people and also threaten the habitation of aquatic creatures.

He appealed to the general public to change their attitude towards sanitation and help city authorities to keep the environment clean.