Forget About Asawase Seat--NDC To NPP

Retained Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency , Alhaji Musah Abubakari has advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to abandon its plans of winning the parliamentary seat, as it is an impossibility.

He said the NPP’s hopes of snatching the Asawase constituency seat from the NDC will not materialize because his re-election will make the NDC more vibrant in the area.

Alhaji Musah Abubakari polled 780 votes in the keenly-contested constituency elections on Saturday to beat his two contenders.

Over 80% of the 1476 delegates turned up to cast their votes for the 65 aspirants who vied for 16 positions.

The process. which was characterized with much anxiety, continued through midnight as anxious delegates waited patiently to observe the counting of votes.

The process was delayed as a result of the insistence by some delegates that there were discrepancies on ballot papers and they had to be corrected before the exercise is started.

The ballot papers were later re-printed to address the concerns of the majority of delegates who had expressed disappointment over the development.

Alhaji Abubakari, speaking to journalists after he was declared the winner of the chairmanship race, called for unity ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He pledged to lead the other elected executives to work hard to improve on their performance and consolidate the party’s dominance in the constituency.

He challenged the NPP to put up their best efforts as he said he was optimistic the NDC ‘s performance will by far be improved in the next national elections.