Akwamuman Senior High School Receives $10,000 From Zylofon Cash

The Akwamuman Senior High School in the Eastern region on Friday received USD$10,000 support From Zylofon Cash.

The donation, according to the management of Zylofon Cash is meant to explore talents especially in the field of Theatre Arts.

The School formerly wrote to Zylofon Cash for support and their long awaited dream has been fulfilled at last.

Authorities of Akwamuman Senior High School expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the entire Zylofon media team particularly Zylofon Cash for the cash donation.

Zylofon Cash is a digital platform which provides varied contents which are usually viewed for free and owners of the content get paid according to the number of views their content generates.

It also serves as a free-to-view mega library stocked with a wide range of content ranging from amateur videos professionally cut videos, paintings, audios, creative arts contents, educational materials, profiles of soccer clubs and sports personalities, documentaries on a wide range of issues, to an endless list of any interesting Digital content that are capable of attracting views.

His royal Highness, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao, was the Special Guest of Honour who graced the event.

