Mahama Calls For Unity To Ensure Massive NDC Victory In 2020

Former president John Mahama has called on all newly-elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to work in unity to ensure that the party comes back to power in 2020.

He urged unsuccessful constituency aspirants to maintain their support for the party saying that “your contributions are still very much needed by the party.”

While urging all the new executives to serve with commitment and humility, Mahama expressed optimism that the NDC will massively win the 2020 elections if all members are united.

“I congratulate all members of our great party, the NDC, who emerged victorious in the various constituency elections. Your victory serves as inspiration to the millions of members and followers of our party. I entreat you to serve with humility, commitment and hardwork to ensure victory in 2020.”

“To all those who were unsuccessful in the elections, your contributions are still very much needed by the party and I salute you for offering yourselves to serve. You are all winners,” he said.

The NDC on Saturday held its constituency executive election in all but 16 constituencies across the country, with the new executives given a 4-year mandate to serve.

John Mahama, who lost the 2016 general elections as incumbent President, appears to be interested in leading the NDC as flagbearer again into the next polls.

He urged the executives and members of the party in his Facebook post to rally together with the goal of winning the elections to “redeem” Ghanaians from what he describes as the hardships imposed on them by the Akufo-Addo government.

NDC unity walk



“As the Party take steps to resolve all outstanding issues including Constituencies that had their elections postponed, I call on the rank and file of the party to stay united and focused on the noble goal of Victory 2020…Let us all forge ahead in unity to win massively in 2020; redeem Ghanaians from the increasing hardships; and ensure prosperity for all,” he said.