New Centre To Enhance Research In Molecular Biology Of Infectious Diseases Commissioned

The Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has appealed to Ghana's research institutions to make available their groundbreaking research findings.

He said universities should institutionalise means by which research findings are properly packaged and brought to the attention of policy makers.

Professor Yankah was speaking at an event to commission a new West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) at the University of Ghana Legon.

The 500-thousand-dollars facility is to enhance research in molecular Biology of infectious diseases.

The Director of WACCBIP, Gordon Awandare, highlighted gains made by the Centre. He called on government to make available the research Fund to promote research, innovation and development.

The Minister of State for Tertiary Education Professor Kwesi Yankah, congratulated the University of Ghana for its achievement in promoting scientific research in Ghana.

He said government is committed to develop STEM centres across the nation as well as rehabilitate science resource centres.

The construction was funded by the government of Ghana through funds from the World Bank, African Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Higher Education Project, and furniture and facilities were partly supported with funds from Welcome Trust/African Academy of Sciences.

Two major equipment, a High Performance Computing (HPC) unit, and a Confocal Microscope were also commissioned.