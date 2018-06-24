Akufo-Addo Bans Ministers And Appointees From Unecessary Foreign Trips

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has banned all ministers and their deputies from embarking on foreign travels.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and all Heads of Government Agencies have also been affected by the ban.

The temporary suspension is to take immediate effect, a statement signed by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare stated.

It is unclear what prompted the decision as no reason was given.

