Ghanaians Still Struggling With Unending Rent Challenges

Rent remains a major issue Ghanaians especially urban dwellers who among other challenges, are faced with high rent charges.

The lack of a proper regulation is also a concern for many, considering that in some non-prime areas in Accra, a chamber and hall self-contained accommodation facility goes for as high as Ghc800 in non-prime areas.

For most prospective tenants, dealing with agents is also another headache, as they feel exploited by them.

Citi FM in previous reports covered tenants who have had to drag their landlords to the rent control department for the settlement of disputes between the two parties.

In some instances, landlords have had the cause to report their tenants to the Rent Control Department over various challenges including failure to pay their rents long after it is due.

Citi TV's Melissa Aouad on News Connect delves deeper into the subject of rents in the country.

Watch the video below:

