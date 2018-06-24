Do You Believe In Miracles?

‘Faith,’ is reliance, trust, and belief in religious doctrine. It is not an object or a substance that can be seen or touched, but evidence of things hope for. ‘Faith and Miracle’ are like twins, without faith you can't believe in a miracle.

I grew up in Ghana, in a family that strongly believe in God. To the best of my knowledge, what kept me strong and alive in that harsh continent was nothing else than my faith in the Gospel. It was my sword, shield, armour, protector, and redeemer.

I have cheated death on many occasions. That occurred to me that probably human beings have unseen angels that protect them. I have few 'faith and miracle’ related stories, but I would like to share this particular one.

A couple of years ago in Belgium, prior going to Africa on holidays to visit my dear mother who died just a year ago, I received a letter from one of my sons' secondary school to pay an amount of 110 Euros.

Since I will be travelling the next day, I ignored the payment and went to Africa. He who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. I came back from holidays to see a second letter reminding me of that payment I ignored.

In fact, the time for the payment was overdue, thus, the letter carries a warning that failure to pay the money on a certain provided date would lead to an increment as fine due to the failure to pay on time. I needed to wait for two weeks before getting my salary. What can I do?

I prayed and had faith in God that I will get the money to pay for the school fee, even though I don't know where the money is coming from. It was winter, freezing temperature and very dark at about 5.00 in the morning.

On my bicycle to work, the sharp front light enabled me to see the bicycle lane and the environment clearly. It seems something caught my attention.

I saw an object which looks like a folded money right in the middle of the bicycle lane. I quickly stopped and walked back to where the object lies. (I wasn't sure if it's money, so I can't say where the money lies).

But when I took it, I realized that it was money. I unfolded, it was 115 Euros, (two 50 Euro notes, one 10 Euro note and one 5 Euro note. The next day I paid the money to the school and used the extra 5 Euros to buy some few things I needed most at the supermarket.

I still think of this miracle and often wonder where this money came from. The question is “Why then many people don't have faith when it doesn't cost anything? It is true that when we ask we shall be given.