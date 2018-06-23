Payments In Demurrage Decreased By 17.5% in 2017

Payments in demurrage decreased by 17.5 per cent from $100 million to $76 million by the end of 2017, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority has said.
Benonita Bismarck was speaking at the second edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards in Accra.
She said, "This year's awards is an improvement on last year's categorization. In the past few months, the authority in collaboration with the GPHA has intensified efforts on educating shippers on how to avoid demurrage. Statistics indicate that payment sin demurrage decreased by 17.5 per cent from 100 million to 76 million by the end of 2017. This, however, represents a decline of 23 per cent compared to previous years."
Se called on industry players to do the right thing by beginning the clearance process before the arrival of vessels and cargo. Shippers were also urged to submit authentic documents and availability of funds for the clearance process at the ports.
Touching on the impact of the paperless system has had on the ports, Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah stated that even though efficiency at the ports has improved with the paperless ports system, there was still more to be done.
"Data available to us through GCNET show 43 per cent of containers cleared within 24 hours and 70 per cent being 48 hours. Although there has been some drastic progress, we are very much aware of some existing challenges. It is, for this reason, the vice president has created a platform to review the success of the system," he revealed.
The Ghana Shippers Awards which continues to recognize achievements in the field promotes the interests of the industry - nationally and internationally as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry players to network.
The awards saw industry players in the shipping industry commit to more efficient services and compliance with regulations.
The awards ceremony, also saw about 93 shipping companies receive plaques under various fields of endeavour from road transportations, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, The awards night was organized by Globe Productions in partnership with Graphic Business and the Ghana Shippers Authority.
WINNERS AND CATEGORIES Anas Aremeyaw Anas Transparency Awards Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority COURIER SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR DHL Ghana Ltd AIR FREIGHT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR Aramex Ghana Ltd SEA FREIGHT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd AIR CARGO CARRIER OF THE YEAR Air Ghana Ltd RORO SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR Grimaldi Ghana Ltd TERMINAL OF THE YEAR Golden Jubilee Terminal INDIGENOUS ALCOHOL BEVERAGE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Kasapreko Ghana Ltd COCOA PRODUCTS EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Cargill Ghana Ltd EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ AWARD • OMA Ghana Ltd SEAPORT TERMINAL OF THE YEAR • Amaris Terminal Ltd CUSTOM HOUSE AGENT OF THE YEAR Transglobal Logistics EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY • McDan Shipping Company Ltd PROMISING FREIGHT FORWARDING COMPANY OF THE YEAR Transglobal Logistics ROAD HAULIER OF THE YEAR Apex Shipping and Commercial Co. Ltd EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR • Richard Gaisie TRADE FACILITATION ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR Ghana Communication Network Services Ltd (GCNET) LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (SEA FREIGHT CONSOLIDATOR)
• Consolidated Shipping Agency FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR • Ecobank MARITIME & LOGISTICS INSURER OF THE YEAR • Star Assurance CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD Air Ghana Ltd GROUND HANDLING – AIR CARGO OF THE YEAR Swissport Company Ltd CEO OF THE YEAR Daniel Mckorley - McDan Shipping Company REPORTER OF THE YEAR Dela Russel Ocloo - Daily Graphic MARINE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR Sea and Shore Ghana Ltd SHIPPING AGENT OF THE YEAR • SevenLog PROMISING SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR • Axiss Shipping SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR McDan Shipping Company EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR Benmarine BRAND OF THE YEAR DHL Ghana Ltd EXCELLENCE IN MARINE INSPECTION & SURVEY Benmarine PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR Isaac Amoako-Mensah - CAGL Logistics ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR Macdonald Vasnani - CONSHIP EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY West Blue Consulting CONSULTANCY SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR Ghana Communication Network Ltd (GCNET) FREIGHT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR • BAJ FREIGHT PROJECT\HEAVY LIFT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR Jonmoore International MINERAL EXPORT COMPANY OF THE YEAR Goldfields Ghana Ltd LINER IMPORTER OF THE YEAR Electricity Company of Ghana LIQUID BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Tullow Gh Ltd LINER EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Blue Skies Products Ghana Ltd BREAK BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR SevenLog BREAK BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR Cocoa Marketing Company DRY BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR • B5 PLUS NON-TRADITIONAL EXPORTER OF THE YEAR • Cargill Ghana Ltd HANDRICRAFT EXPORTER OF THE YEAR • Delata Ghana Ltd SPECIAL RECOGNITION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Bernard Lomotey Agbloe - BenMarine CHAMPION IN PROMOTING THE MARITIME AND SHIPPING INDUSTRY
Eye On Port CHAMPION IN PROMOTING REGIONAL EONOMIC INTEGRATION Borderless Alliance SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS FOR SMEs ABOSSSEY –OKAI SPARTS DEALERS 1. Kofata Motors 2. Baffoe Essilfie Ent. ELECTRICALS DEALERS Serboat Electricals Co. Ltd USED CLOTHING DEALERS 1. Oscarpak Enterprise Ltd 2. Andy ‘D’ Enterprise MOBILE PHONES AND ACCESSORIES DEALERS 1 . Rutabe Phones 2. Gafkwa Phones SPECIAL AWARDS Ghana Rubber Estates Ltd 2017 MOST TRANSPARENT SHIPPERS • Cocoa marketing company limited • Ghana National Petroleum Corporation • Tullow Ghana • Newmont Ghana ltd
