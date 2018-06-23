Payments In Demurrage Decreased By 17.5% in 2017

Payments in demurrage decreased by 17.5 per cent from $100 million to $76 million by the end of 2017, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority has said.

Benonita Bismarck was speaking at the second edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards in Accra.

She said, "This year's awards is an improvement on last year's categorization. In the past few months, the authority in collaboration with the GPHA has intensified efforts on educating shippers on how to avoid demurrage. Statistics indicate that payment sin demurrage decreased by 17.5 per cent from 100 million to 76 million by the end of 2017. This, however, represents a decline of 23 per cent compared to previous years."

Se called on industry players to do the right thing by beginning the clearance process before the arrival of vessels and cargo. Shippers were also urged to submit authentic documents and availability of funds for the clearance process at the ports.

Touching on the impact of the paperless system has had on the ports, Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah stated that even though efficiency at the ports has improved with the paperless ports system, there was still more to be done.

"Data available to us through GCNET show 43 per cent of containers cleared within 24 hours and 70 per cent being 48 hours. Although there has been some drastic progress, we are very much aware of some existing challenges. It is, for this reason, the vice president has created a platform to review the success of the system," he revealed.

The Ghana Shippers Awards which continues to recognize achievements in the field promotes the interests of the industry - nationally and internationally as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry players to network.

The awards saw industry players in the shipping industry commit to more efficient services and compliance with regulations.

The awards ceremony, also saw about 93 shipping companies receive plaques under various fields of endeavour from road transportations, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, The awards night was organized by Globe Productions in partnership with Graphic Business and the Ghana Shippers Authority.

WINNERS AND CATEGORIES

Anas Aremeyaw Anas Transparency Awards

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

COURIER SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

DHL Ghana Ltd

AIR FREIGHT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Aramex Ghana Ltd

SEA FREIGHT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd

AIR CARGO CARRIER OF THE YEAR

Air Ghana Ltd

RORO SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Grimaldi Ghana Ltd

TERMINAL OF THE YEAR

Golden Jubilee Terminal

INDIGENOUS ALCOHOL BEVERAGE EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Kasapreko Ghana Ltd

COCOA PRODUCTS EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Cargill Ghana Ltd

EXCELLENCE IN HSEQ AWARD

• OMA Ghana Ltd

SEAPORT TERMINAL OF THE YEAR

• Amaris Terminal Ltd

CUSTOM HOUSE AGENT OF THE YEAR

Transglobal Logistics

EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

• McDan Shipping Company Ltd

PROMISING FREIGHT FORWARDING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Transglobal Logistics

ROAD HAULIER OF THE YEAR

Apex Shipping and Commercial Co. Ltd

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd

PROMISING CEO OF THE YEAR

• Richard Gaisie

TRADE FACILITATION ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Ghana Communication Network Services Ltd (GCNET)

LOGISTICS SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (SEA FREIGHT CONSOLIDATOR)

• Consolidated Shipping Agency

FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

• Ecobank

MARITIME & LOGISTICS INSURER OF THE YEAR

• Star Assurance

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Air Ghana Ltd

GROUND HANDLING – AIR CARGO OF THE YEAR

Swissport Company Ltd

CEO OF THE YEAR

Daniel Mckorley - McDan Shipping Company

REPORTER OF THE YEAR

Dela Russel Ocloo - Daily Graphic

MARINE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Sea and Shore Ghana Ltd

SHIPPING AGENT OF THE YEAR

• SevenLog

PROMISING SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

• Axiss Shipping

SHIPPING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

McDan Shipping Company

EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

Benmarine

BRAND OF THE YEAR

DHL Ghana Ltd

EXCELLENCE IN MARINE INSPECTION & SURVEY

Benmarine

PROMISING ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Isaac Amoako-Mensah - CAGL Logistics

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Macdonald Vasnani - CONSHIP

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY

West Blue Consulting

CONSULTANCY SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Ghana Communication Network Ltd (GCNET)

FREIGHT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR

• BAJ FREIGHT

PROJECT\HEAVY LIFT FORWARDER OF THE YEAR

Jonmoore International

MINERAL EXPORT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Goldfields Ghana Ltd

LINER IMPORTER OF THE YEAR

Electricity Company of Ghana

LIQUID BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Tullow Gh Ltd

LINER EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Blue Skies Products Ghana Ltd

BREAK BULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

SevenLog

BREAK BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

Cocoa Marketing Company

DRY BULK EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• B5 PLUS

NON-TRADITIONAL EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• Cargill Ghana Ltd

HANDRICRAFT EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

• Delata Ghana Ltd

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Bernard Lomotey Agbloe - BenMarine

CHAMPION IN PROMOTING THE MARITIME AND SHIPPING INDUSTRY

Eye On Port

CHAMPION IN PROMOTING REGIONAL EONOMIC INTEGRATION

Borderless Alliance

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS FOR SMEs

ABOSSSEY –OKAI SPARTS DEALERS

1. Kofata Motors

2. Baffoe Essilfie Ent.

ELECTRICALS DEALERS

Serboat Electricals Co. Ltd

USED CLOTHING DEALERS

1. Oscarpak Enterprise Ltd

2. Andy ‘D’ Enterprise

MOBILE PHONES AND ACCESSORIES DEALERS

1 . Rutabe Phones

2. Gafkwa Phones

SPECIAL AWARDS

Ghana Rubber Estates Ltd

2017 MOST TRANSPARENT SHIPPERS

• Cocoa marketing company limited

• Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

• Tullow Ghana

• Newmont Ghana ltd