Facebook user schools Gabby Otchere-Darko on what true leadership means

A vociferous Facebook user by name Patrick Lawmann has replied Gabby Otchere Darko over a recent post he made on the platform, schooling him on what true leadership is.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the new of the president and former Director of the Danquah Institute made a post on his Facebook wall Wednesday June 20, congratulating Yaw Buabeng Asamoah on his appointment as the new Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party and thanking the leadership of the party for filling such a huge vacuum.

However, it turned out that the post was not true and did not reflectthe position of the party executives thereby generating a lot of negative feedback from party members. The Acting General Secretary was even called to clarify issues to which he admitted that there have been talks to appoint someone but no conclusive decision has been reached as Mr. Otchere Darko put out.

With Mr. Otchere Darko not being happy with what had happened, he took to Facebook to make another subtle post to jab the leadership of the NPP.

" A general message to leaders of organizations and associations: when you have FINALLY taken a DECISION to FIX a critical WEAKNESS in your system, please show the needed URGENCY in applying the CURE. That is LEADERSHIP," Gabby Otchere-Darko posted on his Facebook timeline.

It is on the back of this that the Facebook advicate for the NPP, Patrick Lawmann, who has been using his timeline to advocate for the party decided to school Mr. Otchere Darko on what true leadership means.

"The general rule also is, leadership is about respecting processes, structures and also understanding the human dynamics in every organization or association, in order to ensure that decisions taken does not generate needless negative feedback.

That is LEADERSHIP...." his post read.

Meanwhile, checks have revealed that appointments of any director in the party is done by the National Executive Committee and cannot be done solely by the chairman or General Secretary contrary to what Mr Otchere Darko made people believe on soccial media.

The acting Director of Communications for the party, Mr. Adomako Baafi, has also confirmed in an interview that he is still at post and that a closed door meeting was held by core party communicators to do deal with the issue and see the way forward.