Tamale Central NDC Elects New Executives

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates conference ended successfully in the Tamale central constituency with Issahaku Umar Farouk (Kanawu) as the newly elected Chairman.

About 1, 274 delegates from 136 branches at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale overwhelmingly gave Issahaku Umar Farouk the nod against four other contestants.

In all, 75 candidates contested 16 different positions.

The other elected officers included Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abubakari Malba, Organiser, Yussif Alhassan, Secretary, Mohammed Bugger, Deputy Organizer, Abdul Hamid Tawfiq, Deputy Secretary, Razak Golden, Communications Director, Latif Aljazeera, Deputy Communications Officer, Hajia Azara Alhassan, Deputy Women's Organizer and Abubakari Awal Wumbienkpang, Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser.

Nothing untoward occurred at the conference grounds because of adequate security arrangements there.

The NDC’s Regional Director of Elections, Rashid Tanko alias computer lauded the peaceful conduct of the conference and served notice that the party was poised to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the 2020 polls.

“Prepare for us in 2020. There is serious enthusiasm now within the NDC than ever and I believe this new development is a sign that the party will beat the NPP and take over power again come 2020.”

“I have never held this type of election where enthusiasm is so high. People that I least expected would have come out to contest are all contesting, both old and young and you can even see the youthful exuberance being exhibited by the youth who in 2016 looked adamant, were quiet nonchalant today are very active.”

Rashid Tanko insinuated that Ghanaians particularly the youth have regretted voting for the NPP at the last polls.

“They (youth) least expected that the NPP could come to power and look at the bad governance being exhibited day in day out. Everyday there's a scandal. This week I'm expecting another scandal. What type of governance is that?” he asked.

Similarly, Karaga and Chereponi constituencies have held their conferences.

According to Tanko Ibrahim, all the old executives in the Karaga constituency stood unopposed and were duly sworn into office.

He said the remaining 28 out of the 31 constituencies in the Northern Region are to hold their conferences on Saturday June, 23, 2018.