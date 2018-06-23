Mahama Urges NDC To Make Constituency Elections Clean And Transparent

Former president John Mahama is urging participants in the ongoing National Democratic Congress' (NDC) constituency executive election to ensure transparency in the process.

In a Facebook post, John Mahama said there is the need for all members of the party to forge ahead in unity to reclaim political power in the 2020 polls.

I wish all contestants in the 2018 Constituency Executive Election the best of luck as we choose leaders to steer the affairs of our great NDC at the constituency level for victory 2020. I expect a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election. You are all winners even before voting starts. The outcome of the election must therefore have no losers. Let us forge ahead in unity as we work together for victory in 2020 to resolve the increasing hardship being visited on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo administration, Mahama said.

The NDC is today holding constituency elections in all but 16 constituencies across the country.

The polls in the 16 constituencies are unable to be held today due to various petitions challenging the process.

The elections in the Anlo constituency will be held next week after an appeal for a postponement was made by the constituency executives due to a funeral in the area.

Executives who will be elected today will serve a 4-year-mandate.

Meanwhile, an aspirant in the party’s presidential ticket race, Sylvester Mensah has urged members of the party to shun violence to ensure a peaceful constituency election.

Sylvester Mensah is a presidential hopeful of the NDC

In a Facebook post on Thursday, 21st June 2018, he expressed regret over how some persons had reportedly planned to mar the process.