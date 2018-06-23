Freddie Blay Gets Endorsement From Upper East

Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region have pledged to massively support the acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay.

They promised to help Mr Blay, who led the NPP to victory in 2016, to become the substantive national chairman of the party.

All executives of the party in the Upper East Region, led by the Regional Chairman, Anthony Namoo, pledged to back Mr Blay at a meeting in Bolgatanga on Thursday, June 21.

He travelled to the region as part of his campaign ahead of the National Delegates' conference to be held in the Eastern Region on July 7, 2018.

The regional executives were of the belief that the acting National Chairman had restored dignity to the office after the party's headquarters witnessed skirmishes under the leadership of Paul Afoko, the suspended chairman.

They also commended him for showing keen interest in the trial of the supposed murderer of former Upper East Regional Chairman, the late Adams Mahama.

The newly-elected regional executives recounted the support Mr Blay offered to them during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

Last Friday, members of the campaign team of Mr Blay held a meeting with the regional NPP chairman, Deputy Regional Secretary, Elvis Figo Awonekai and other delegates in six constituencies that fall under the Bawku Zone of the Upper East Region.

Almost all executives in Bawku Central, Binduri, Garu, Tempani, Pusiga and the Zebilla, as well as Tertiary Student Confederacy (TESCON), threw the weight behind the acting national chairman of the NPP.

During the meetings, Chairman Blay appealed to the executives to promote unity and adopt an open door policy so as to present a united front for election 2020.

He commended the executives at the regional and constituency levels for showing magnanimity after the recent primaries.