There Must Be No Losers In NDC Elections

The former president, John Dramani Mahama is sending warm wishes to members of the National Democratic Congress contesting in constituency elections across the country.

The elections are being conducted today June 23, 2018, to elect constituency executives to manage the affairs of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.

In a goodwill message to the party ahead of the poll, however, Mr Mahama is expecting free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.

He added “You are all winners even before voting starts. The outcome of the election must, therefore, have no losers.

“Let us forge ahead in unity as we work together for victory in 2020 to resolve the increasing hardship being visited on Ghanaians by the Akufo-Addo administration,” the statement signed by Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari said.

Meanwhile, the Western Region will be conducting the elections at twenty-five constituencies without Amenfi West as the polls have been suspended indefinitely by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Also, a Kumasi High Court presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, has placed an interlocutory injunction on the Manhyia North constituency elections.

The plaintiffs, Kwame Opoku and 32 others, all card-bearing members of the NDC, filed a writ at the court seeking an injunction to be placed on the elections to elect constituency executives.

The plaintiffs argued that elections at all the branches in the constituency had not been held, a situation they considered as a clear violation of the constitution of the party.