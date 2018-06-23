Kennedy Agyapong Doesn't Deserve To Be An MP--Muntaka

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has called for the suspension of the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, from Parliament.

The Asawase MP contended that Kennedy Agyapong’s recent conduct was unfit for someone in the legislature.

Muntaka made the call after Kennedy Agyapong described him as “dumb” for referring him to Parliament's Privileges Committee.

Kennedy Agyapong attacked Muntaka Mubarak on Friday.

“I strongly believe that Parliament should suspend this gentleman for the rest of the year. He doesn't deserve to be sitting in the House,” Muntaka Mubarak said on Eyewitness News.

“Throwing insults at everybody when he is a member of Parliament? We need to take that privilege off him so people can deal with him as a street person… It is about time somebody knocked some sense into his head because he thinks that this country belongs to him,” the Asawase MP added.

Speaking to the media early on, Muntaka Mubarak had said an apology from Kennedy Agyapong would settle the matter.

“If he appears and he apologises, I am sure it will end there, but if he appears and he is going to flex there, then obviously, it will go through the full haul.”

Kennedy Agyapong reportedly described the House as “useless” for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader on Accra-based Net2 TV, which belongs to him.

These comments compelled Muntaka Mubarak to file a motion to refer Kennedy Agyapong to Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

Official parliamentary records show that the committee will begin considering the referral next Tuesday, June 26.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

But Kennedy Agyapong feels Muntaka Mubarak's referral was based on comments taken out of context.

“He [Muntaka Mubarak] is a dumb MP and now, I will take him on one on one. Let him go to the Privileges Committee that I Kennedy Agyapong say he is a dumb MP because he did not even listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter.”

Kennedy Agyapong told the media he was rather responding to comments by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional executive's on the Anas exposé.

“Where did I insult Parliamentarians? The guy rather insulted me, and I was responding that Parliament does not give me money… I said it because we have made Parliament soft that is why the guy could go on Happy FM and talk the way he talked. Is it an insult to Parliament?”