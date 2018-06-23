The Deliberate Spread Of HIV Through Medical Treatment

The eradication of smallpox in Africa was taken as an opportunity by World Health Organization to spread HIV

The deliberate infection of HIV through polio and smallpox eradication program under the umbrella of the World Health Organization became successful in Africa and many Third World Countries through medical treatment, food supply and prepared in insects.

Methods of spread to be considered:

a) Medical measures - injections, transfusions, and oral dispense.

b) Spread in water and milk / dried milk and food.

c) The spread in droplet form through the air.

d) The spread through insects.

According to the magazine 'Rolling Stone,' HIV, EIAV may first have been spread among the populations of Zaire, Rwanda, and Burundi (three colonies of Belgium) through the oral form of polio vaccination distributed by the United States of America scientists.

From 1957 to 1960, the first mass oral form of vaccination in the world was given to 325,000 children in these countries. The African children were given the spray form whilst white children swallowed capsules.

Today, the treated persons are roughly 40 years old. Capsules can be preserved whilst the sprays cannot. Children in Belgium, at that time colonial power in 'Belgian Congo' were not vaccinated. One person from Zaire was found to have HIV in 1959.

In 1970, 36%, and in 1980 10% of the mothers of the same age were found to have HIV-antibodies. That is to say, the length of time from the date of the vaccination increased, so the proportion of infected persons became less. The spread has stopped in Zaire.

A further spread of HIV, according to Strecker refers to a report in the smallpox eradication program of the World Health Organization. Strecker referred to a report in the Times. Based on this report, the rate of Aids dissemination in Central Africa coincides with that of the mass smallpox inoculations carried out by the World Health Organization.

Dormant HIV-infections were triggered through inoculations carried out from 1967 to 1980 in Zaire, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Rwanda, and Burundi. In Central Africa, 14,000 Haitians who returned to Haiti were also inoculated.

The Times report omits to explain, how the dormant HI viruses got into the inoculated persons and in what other persons they still are lying dormant. As part of the smallpox eradication program, 100 million persons are said to have been inoculated in the above-mentioned countries in Africa.