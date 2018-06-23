Media, CSOs Called Upon To Fight Corruption

Mr Matthew Amuzu, Volta Regional Director, Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) has called on the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to join hands in the fight against corruption.

He said the media and CSOs were strong individual bodies in society that could help end or reduce the menace of corruption in the country.

Mr Amuzu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the Regional CSOs Dialogue on Anti-Corruption and Decentralization said the two bodies with a united front could bring much sanity to the country's political discourse.

He urged the media to strengthen its agenda-setting role and subject all issues of national concern to unbiased scrutiny.

Mr Amuzu also called on the CSOs to put government on its toes by ensuring that there were checks and balances.

Mr Abdul-Kudus Husein, Communications Officer, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), said CSOs should build, identify and develop strategic approaches to help the fight against corruption.

He said it was necessary to develop structured processes to interface with the three arms of government to promote responsiveness on anti- corruption and decentralization issues.