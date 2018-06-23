Takoradi Technical University Signs Pact With Furniture Manufacturer

The Management of the Takoradi Technical University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the school and Kay Furniture Industries to enhance technology and practical learning.

Professor Frank John Eshun, Vice Chancellor of the school who signed the MOU said it was a great milestone to bridge the industry and academia gap since it would offer practical learning opportunities to students in the Interior Design and Technology Department.

By the MOU, the TTU would be the sole Agency to assemble the components of the mainly desks and chairs for institutions and offices as well as market them within the country.

The Kay Furniture Industries creates comfortable, durable and long lasting learning environment to improve upon the quality of education through the production of classroom furniture, desk tops and pre-school chairs.

Professor Eshun said the MOU would take effect from next academic year.

Mr Kwame Owusu-Ameyaw, Chief Executive of Kay Furniture said bringing knowledge from the Americas to Ghana formed part of Technology transfer and the need to improve on local content.

He believed that by the MOU, there would be a better sense of cooperation between the two institutions in delivering quality furniture to the Ghanaian market.

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA