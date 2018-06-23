Physically-Challenged Receives Support From Assembly

Mr Mohammed Rufai, Municipal Coordinating Director of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly has presented some items to persons with disability to empower them economically.

He said the items were to expose them to income generating venture and resource them to take up other enterprises to improve their living standards.

The items included 150 small ruminants, five fridges, 25 sewing machines and some quantity of leather wares.

Mr Rufai noted that the items presented to them was part of the efforts the Assembly was putting together to make people living with disability in the municipality take their destiny into their own hands and contribute their quota towards national development.

The Assembly also presented other items as start-up kits to people who were trained under the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP).

The items were four welding machines, tools for blacksmiths, an auto electrical, auto mechanic tools and carpentry tools.

Mr Abdul Mumin, a technician, REP, in an interview with Ghana News Agency said the items were to help beneficiaries who graduated under the programme to improve their living standards and income status.