I'm A Zongo Boy, Don't Threaten Any Showdown--Muntaka Dares Ken Agyapong

The Minority Chief Whip says but for the rules of engagement in Parliament, Assin Central MP would have gotten in ten folds his threats of a showdown.

Muntaka Mubarak says nobody can threaten him, a boy bred in the Zongo, a predominantly Muslim community, not even Kennedy Agyapong who walks around saying he is not scared of anyone.

‘Nobody can threaten a Zongo boy about showdown…I want to caution him that all those things he has been doing, he should know those he can do that to…if he thinks he is man enough he should accost me in Parliament house.

‘He should be very careful about the things he says because as for me, I can bet him, if it is the gutter, I will jump in and drag him in,’ he told Evans Mensah on Newsnight Friday.

The angry Asawase MP said the rules of Parliament require of both of them to behave as gentlemen.

Backtracking Kennedy Agyapong



The Asawase MP’s comment was in reaction to personal attacks on him by the embattled Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr Agyapong has been hauled before the Privileges Committee of Parliament over comments some MPs say was insulting to the House.

He has since backtracked on his earlier comment, insisting he never insulted parliament. However, Agyapong has launched a fresh verbal assault on Minority chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak for raising the raising the issue on the floor.

Mr Mubarak moved a motion on the floor earlier this month for Kennedy Agyapong to be dragged before the Privileges Committee.

He accused Kennedy Agyapong of calling Parliament useless for electing Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as a leader.

The NPP MP said he only took on the Majority Leader and has since apologized to him personally.

‘I was referring to NPP Chairman in the Ashanti region so where did I insult parliament? Then, I responded to my leader [in parliament] which I have apologised,’ he told Joy News’ parliamentary correspondent.

Mr Mensah Bonsu says he has accepted Kennedy Agyapong's apology.

Showdown challenge

Launching a scathing attack on the Minority Chief Whip, he said, ‘I am surprised there are dumb MPs…they will prove it because the video and tape are there…I am surprised we have MPs who just consume information without digesting it…I am not afraid, the tape is there let them play it if I insulted any MP…I respect him but the way he tries to disrespect me, I don’t like that,’ he stated.

He added that ‘I am not scared of anybody in this country…I live my life…that is a dumb statement he has ever made…he is a dumb MP and now I will take him on, let him go to the privileges committee and say that I said so because he did not listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter to the committee.’

The enraged MP who was emphatic that he has been restraining himself over the issue stated that ‘if Muntaka wants a showdown with me, I will give him a showdown…and I want to remind him of what he told me during the vetting, to go and tell Ursula…’

But the Asawase MP is not impressed with the threat by Mr Agyapong. He said: This kind of talking and misbehavior, I think it has come to its peak and this is the time for us to deal with it once and for all…I can assure him

He also rubbished Mr Agyapong’s claims that he told him something about the current Communication minister before she met with Parliament's Appointment Committee.

According to Muntaka, other colleagues know the two of them are not friends but for exchanging greetings when they really have to.

‘We have never shared anything in common and I don’t behave like he does…but I challenge him to say whatever he claims that I have told him about Ursula…You can never dare a Zongo boy,’ he added.