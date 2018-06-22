Majority Of Ghanaians Say NPP Will Use YEA To Siphon Money—Penplubytes Report

Whiles 29.2percent of Ghanaians are saying they are not sure, 36percent says the ruling NPP Government will use the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to siphon public funds but 34.9percent thinks it will not, according to Penplusbytes’ METOGU report.

The report however indicated that 46.8% of Ghanaians think the NPP government has initiated many processes to investigate such individuals and companies. In contrast, 24.2% of the respondents believed that NPP has not initiated any action to investigate the actions of officials and companies connected with the corruption associated with the agency.

Rather, it was the erstwhile NDC government that instituted a committee, which investigated the issue and subsequently provided the evidence that led to the jailing of two of the persons involved in the corruption case, the report reads.

Nonetheless, it is interesting to note that the NPP government has hinted of a prepared list of individuals connected to corrupt acts in the previous NDC government who will be prosecuted.

Respondents in a study were asked whether the NPP government would not use the Youth Employment Agency to siphon public funds as had been done in the past.

The Youth Employment Agency dominated the political landscape during the 2016 electioneering period due to corrupt practices associated with the agency.

In fact, the GYEEDA report which indicted the former National Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Abuga Pele accused him, among other things, of “lack of transparency in the choice of service providers, the award of contracts and the visible breaches of the 1992 Constitution, the Public Procurement Act, the Internal Revenue Act and the Financial Administration Act” (p.88).

The new report pointed out that 7 out of 10 Ghanaians say the ruling NPP Government is losing the fight against corruption.

But one major step, which many have applauded this Government is the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor however it is yet to receive the full benefit of staff and funding to begin operations into corruption cases.

Speaking at the launch of the METOGU report, the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Richard Quayson said he become an incurable optimist hearing reports of this nature which causes many like to lose heart.

He noted that it makes one wonder why it looks like we are not going anywhere as country despite all the steps and initiatives in the past to combat corruption.

Mr. Richard Quayson added that the challenges posed by entrenched corruption is very real and demands urgent attention but unfortunately, Ghana has earned for itself the unenviable record of often making promises and raising high expectation with little or no seriouscommitment to carry them out.

“And when we have been pushed to carry out thesepromises, they have turned out to be phantom projects or white elephants mainly to score political marks, and nothing more. No commitment to see them through.

“Otherwise how do you explain how a nation that has adopted the multi-institutionalapproach to fighting corruption and has established institutions like CHRAJ, EOCo,NCCE, PSC and Audit Service, cannot invest even 1% of its annual budget in theseinstitutions to fight the number one threat to our economy. Yet general elections havebeen contested and won over the years on the basis of who has the best credentials andprogram to fight corruption,” he stated.

According to him, these surveys are critical feedbacks from the society, if even they do not appear to beencouraging.

He said we must see them as timely reminders from the general public that our wellworked out plans are probably not impacting their lives to the degree we expected.

“Theyare also reminders that the people expect more from their leaders and institutions, and they can no longer be wowed with promises after promises, no matter how well intentioned they may be.

“If nothing at all, the last general election should send a clear signal that the average Ghanaian wants to see result and not promises of it, positiveresults that is able to transform the economy and their lives,” Mr. Quayson posited.

The Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Kwami Ahiabenu II indicated that corruption is not an abstract concept, it is a grave reality, impacting everyone from the dead, the living and unborn.

“The persons who benefit from corruption are not resting at all, they are constantly looking for ways and means to commit their next act while ensuring their action and inaction in this direction go undetected. There are some brave ones who do not care whether they get caught or not since they hold the view that either ways the long arm of the law cannot touch them, can’t sanction them and they will get away with their booty,” he emphasized.

Mr. Kwami II said the fight against corruption is as old as corruption itself, however, corruption and the resultant anti-corruption efforts is undergoing changes.

“One of the changes we at Penplusbytes noted is the need to bring more citizens involved and actively participate in the fight against corruption,” he stated.

According to him, there are numerous pathways to achieve this goal and after careful consideration they decided to use the anchor of the ruling government promises to fight corruption as an opportunity to engage citizens.

Mr. Ahiabenu Kwami II noted that the approach was designed to take place at three levels, adding “at the initial stage, we created an avenue to educate citizens on the need to hold government accountable by providing them a platform to discuss these promises. Then, we took steps to ensure citizens voices are used as the basis of assessing the ruling government efforts to date in fighting corruption as indicated in their manifesto and finally these citizens voices were carefully documented in order to use it as a tool for advocacy to bring about change especially at the policy, institutional and system levels.”