Effective planning key to educational excellence

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, the Chairman for the Construction sector of the Association of Ghana Industries, has proposed an eight-way approach to achieving educational excellence in Ghana.

The approach centred on planning, process, people and performance, coupled with customer, culture, commitment and communication, he said would help achieve excellence in the senior high education.

Mr Dogbegah was speaking at the 10th anniversary and graduation ceremony of Wallahs Academy on the theme: 'Ten years of quality and affordable private senior high education: Achievements, challenges, and prospects'.

He said there was no clear vision for senior high education and that had affected the quality of teachers, administrators and resources to deliver the goal.

He said the evidence of the lack of clarity was shown in the frequent changes to the duration of senior high education.

He said the choice of duration must be based on research and benchmarked to international best practice, and possibly legislated to reduce the rate of change in duration in senior high education.

He said making education free for all was a good step forward but required more investment in building stronger relationships among parents, students and teachers.

He said there was the need to find ways of improving teacher-student relationship and communication for effective education, adding that 'Stronger Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) were a basic requirement for excellence'.

Mr Dogbegah said the PTA concepts created a platform for communication among stakeholders and must be driven by commitment to excellence and the interest of all stakeholders.

He said there was the need to rethink the vision the people needed, processes required, and the performance expected to ensure the development of relevant human resource for the future.

He said the 'chew, pour and forget syndrome' had become a major feature of the educational system, becoming a serious threat to the development of required human resources for its growth.

GNA