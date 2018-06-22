MTN Ghana ends 21 Days of Y'ello Care

MTN-Ghana on Thursday climax its 21 days of Y'ello Care, a staff volunteering programme, with students from Ashaiman, Osu Salem, Accra High and Kinbu Secondary Technical Schools.

The programme, which is an annual staff volunteer initiative in all the 21 operating companies within the MTN Group, simultaneously hosted the Global Career Day, the first in the company's history.

The Y'ello Career Day forms part of efforts to support the empowerment of young people in the market in which it operated and was on the theme: 'Creating a Brighter Future.'

It will help guide young people to choose careers that are relevant and impactful to society.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, Acting Corporate Services Executives of MTN Ghana, said: 'Today offers a unique opportunity for our participants from the four senior high schools to make decisions on their career path'.

He said MTN Ghana was creating a platform for young people to see what the future job market may look like and empower them with tools and ideas that will prepare them for the future.

'All MTN operations are implementing the same programme, with the same intended objectives,' he said.

Mr Koranteng said MTN in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries had selected 100 young people from deprived communities to undergo training in soap/bleach making, bead making, batik production and leather works focused.

He said another 100 youth who were selected from Nima, Maamobi and Accra NewTown dubbed 'Zongo Coders' were trained in general ICT and coding by MTN in partnership with Initiative Youth Development, adding, 'MTN donated and install 15 computers at the Accra Technical Training Centre.'

Mr Koranteng said MTN also partner Zoomlion to embark on clean-up exercises and create awareness on clean environment under MTN volunteers Y'ello Goes Green project, harvested over 1000 waste plastic bottles which had been washed ashore at the James Town Beach.

'The harvested bottles were recycled into building and pavement blocks with support from Nelplast Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian company which recycle plastic waste.'

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA