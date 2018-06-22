Social Entrepreneur Inducted First Ghanaian Member Of Royal Institute Of Singapore

A social entrepreneur Winnifred Kyei Selby has become the first Ghanaian to be inducted into the Royal Institute of Singapore, a body that recognises valued contributions of individuals in various disciplines.

At 23 years old, the co-founder of the award-winning Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative becomes the youngest African to be conferred a Student Member of the Institute.

The honour came at 12th Global Congress and Conferment Ceremony held June 9,2018 in Singapore.

Winnifred is a recipient of the 2017 Queen’s Young Leader Award which recognizes and celebrates exceptional young people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth. She received her award from Her Majesty, The Queen at the Buckingham Palace.

She sits on the boards of the Dawadawa Impact Investment Fund and the SHE Scholarships Fund of the EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative.

She is also President of the EPF Educational Empowerment Initiative her charitable project dedicated to promote education in Ghana.

She has created a team of dedicated young social entrepreneurs and supporters who work together to overcome daily challenges and who create new commodities and markets for young people.

She is an Anzisha Prize Fellow,World Economic Forum Global shaper and was recently featured in Forbes as one of the social entrepreneurs in Africa to watch having earlier won the prestigious World of Children Award in New York and the 2016 New African Woman in Science,Technology and Innovation Award.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com