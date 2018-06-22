NASARA Coordinator Aspirant Assures Of More Women Serving In Constituencies

A National NASARA Coordinator aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ali Suraj, has assured that more women will be appointed as Nasara Coordinators in the various constituencies should he occupy the national position.

He says his administration will also see to the appointment of these women NASARA Coordinators as the mangers of the Zongo Development Fund in the constituencies.

Parliament passed the Zongo Development Fund Act 964 in 2017, to among other functions, invest in basic services and strategic infrastructure in Zongo communities, support local businesses in such communities and provide social protection for the poor and vulnerable in those communities.

It was passed into law by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Ali Suraj



Zongo communities are to witness substantial infrastructural development following the allocation of a $50-million seed capital to the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) by the government.

The recent inauguration of the ZDF Board, coupled with the appointment of a chief executive for the fund, has set in motion processes to establish a secretariat to be responsible for the disbursement of the fund to develop and transform the social and economic conditions of Zongo communities in Ghana.

Speaking at a meeting with some NASARA Coordinators in the Greater Accra Region, Ali Suraj said he will also appoint a woman as his deputy.

He stated that, “the coordinators of the fund will be the supervisors of all projects which shall be undertaken with the fund as well as manage the funds that will be disbursed to the various Regions, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies. With my experience in the party and from diaspora, I have what it takes to lead our party’s transformational agenda. I have served the party well and it is time for me to take it to greater heights”.

–