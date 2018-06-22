Sylvester Mensah Appeals To NDC Delegates To Elect Competent, Capable Executives

One of the flagbearer hopefuls of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, has advised delegates of the party to choose “competent and capable” persons who can push the party’s agenda at the local level, as the NDC prepares for its constituency elections this weekend.

According to him, choosing the right executives to lead the party at the constituency level will put the NDC in a good position to reclaim power in 2020.

In a post on Facebook, Sylvester Mensah said: “As you go to the polls, endeavour to elect competent and capable persons loyal to the party and not individual interests. The destiny of the party depends on the decisions you make this weekend and I have absolute confidence that you will give the party the best set of executives who will lead us to victory 2020.”

He expressed some concerns with the “complaints and reports about how some groups of persons are seeking to vitiate the process in order to subvert the interest of the larger party and for parochial interests.”

He however commended the party’s leadership for working towards ensuring that these concerns are addressed ahead of the polls.

“It is assuring to see that party leadership at the national level is working to address these avoidable occurrences. We call on all stakeholders to ensure a level-playing field for all aspirants to make the process credible and acceptable by all”.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia addresses the crowd after the NDC’s Unity Walk in Wa

Why some constutuencies can’t vote this weekend

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), will this weekend go to the polls to elect constituency executives in all but 16 constituencies across the country.

This is because the constituencies have filed various petitions against the electoral process.

The party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a Citi News interview said the Anlo constituency, which is among the constituencies where the polls will not be held, had to request for the postponement of its elections due to a funeral of a local chief.

Constituencies whose elections were suspended pending the resolutions of petitions include; Ningo Prampram, La-Dade Kotopon, Amasaman and Ayawaso West Wuogon, all in the Greater Accra Region.

In the Eastern Region, elections will not be held at Afram Plains South, Akropong, Abuakwa North and Fanteakwa North constituencies.

The elections will also not come off at Manhyia North and Subin constituencies in the Ashanti Region, while Amenfi East constituency in the Western Region will also not hold its election this weekend.

Nandom and Bolga central constituencies in the Upper West and Upper East regions respectively, will also not hold their elections this weekend, while elections at Kpandai and Savelugu in the Northern Region is put on hold until their petitions are resolved.

Ho West in the Volta Region will also not hold the elections this weekend.

Meanwhile, the election in the Anlo constituency is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th June, 2018.

Elected executives will serve a 4-year mandate.

–