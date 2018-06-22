CCIFG Organised A Mid-Year Networking Cocktail In Partnership With Air France

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana (CCIFG) organised a Networking Cocktail at the CCIFG Garden in partnership with Air France to celebrate the milestones achieved thought the half of the year as well as mark the beginning of the upcoming summer break.

The networking cocktail brought together over 100 participants from the wide CCIFG and Air France networks which included members of the Chamber, partners and associates from over 20 sectors in Corporate Ghana as well as France. The event was a platform for high-level networking among business moguls as they interacted to create potential and fruitful partnerships. It was also a chance for participants to kick back while being entertained to lounge music accompanied by selected French wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The Managing Director of the CCIFG, Mrs Delphine Adenot-Owusu, in her speech was elated to share the achievements at the Chamber and reaching of targets. She mentioned the increase of the member network by 20 members as well as the boosted business activity with an increase in collective missions and Ghana days. She added that CCIFG will continue to tap into its international network to provided extended opportunity to the business community in Ghana. The Country Manager of Air France Ghana, Dick van Nieuwenhuyzen, addressing participants stated that following the entry of Air France to the Ghanaian market little over a year ago, the airline has seen growth and success in Ghana and as such now offers daily flights to Accra. He encouraged the continuous engagement of participants with the airline, and also guaranteed an experience of a higher standard of services.

CCIFG continues to expand with its membership base growing to 130. Members in the CCIFG represent various sectors in Corporate Ghana which is a reflection of the dynamic character integrated in the CCIFG.

CCI France Ghana

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana is an association of companies and professionals belonging to different sectors which aims at supporting, fostering and enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations between French and Ghanaian companies. With over 20 business sectors represented, the CCIFG acts as a business support system to its members by providing information through market studies, product-market testing, prospective missions and trade shows.

To ensure our members receive the most benefits, CCIFG continues to organize business networking events to provide a platform to engage and establish potential business partnerships. The Mid Year Cocktail was organised with this objective as the CCIFG continues to embody its vision and direction to be one of the largest and most dynamic business networks in the country.