NADMO Supports Atebubu Fire Victim

Hon. Owusu (Bespectacled) Presenting The Items To The Victim

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO has presented relief items to a fire victim Nana Kofi Opoku in Atebubu.

The victim lost a 12 bedroom compound house in a fire outbreak on the 21st day of January this year which saw the entire structure and household valuables razed to ashes leaving 28 tenants homeless.

The items included 3 bags of rice, 3 packets of roofing sheets, 1 bale of used clothing, 10 bags of cement, 3 blankets, 3 student sized mattresses, 1 box of soap and 3 mosquito nets.

Presenting the items, the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu commiserated with the victim and hoped that the items though small compared to what was lost in the fire will go long way to help the victim back onto his feet.

Nana Kofi expressed his gratitude to NADMO and the municipal assembly for the support.

Present were the municipal coordinating director Hajia Fati Saaka, the municipal NADMO coordinator Mr. Musah Shaibu and his assistant Abdul Malik Musah.