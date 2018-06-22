J.B Danquah’s Murder Suspect Is Mentally Sound – Dr Akwasi Osei

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei, says he believes Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect in the murder of the late NPP Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North is mentally stable.

Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Power 97.9 FM, Dr Osei stated although Asiedu who is also known as ‘Sexy Dondon’ may be putting out conflicting defenses, it does not necessarily mean he is mentally unstable as been put out by some Ghanaians.

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso are standing trial for allegedly murdering the then Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah Adu in 2016.

The suspect on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 voluntarily ‘confessed’ in court that some NPP members contracted him to assassinate the lawmaker and also threatened to name the persons who supposedly hired him.

Daniel Asiedu is the prime suspect in the murder trial.

He explained that he was promised his freedom for killing the MP if the NPP won the election, but that promise has since not been fulfilled, hence his threat to spill the beans.

Daniel Asiedu’s Counsel, Lawyer Yaw Obuor also disclosed after the court session that his client was not in the right state of mind, contending he could be mentally unstable.

“I can tell you and I’ve said it that he has a mental problem, I applied for bail for him last week but the bail was refused,” he added.

But Dr Osei argues the suspect is fine and does not depict traits of a mentally unsound person. “He is mentally stable,” he stated while explaining that everybody is susceptible to mental instability but to him, the suspect does not look like a mentally challenged person.

“I don’t believe he has a problem…I have monitored the issue for a while and I think he is mentally stable. If he’s not stable I know they will refer him to us,” Dr Osei added.

This is not the first time an issue of Daniel Asiedu’s mental stability has been questioned. In March 2016, his Lawyer asked an Accra magistrate court to allow his client to undergo a mental examination.

The Court presided over by Stephen Owusu shot down the application for Asiedu to be sent to a psychiatric facility for examination.