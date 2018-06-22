Experience World Class Travel On Emirates Young Fleet

Emirates Airlines takes you to over 150 destinations across six continents in 83 countries aboard the youngest aircraft fleet in the aviation industry. The airline has come to be synonymous with innovation and its adaptability, continuous evolution in business solutions and pioneering services for its customers continues to put it in a class of its own.

Emirates has, since its first flight connecting residents in Dubai to the other countries in the Gulf Region, grown into arguably one of the world’s biggest airlines providing travellers with the best services on-board and on the ground while connecting them to its extensive global network. The airline continuously invests in purchasing top-of-the line aircraft and currently operates 268 aircraft including 103 Airbus A380s, 165 Boeing 777s, which includes 14 freighter aircraft.

Emirates has the world’s largest fleet of Airbus A380s. Equipped with industry-leading comforts in the air, Emirates offers private suites and Shower Spas in its First Class cabin. Business Class passengers can enjoy the popular on-board lounge on the upper-deck and lie-flat beds.

A large passenger capacity aircraft such as the A380 means less take-offs and landings. Emirates’ A380s in fact produce less than 75g of CO2 per passenger kilometre – that in itself is far less than the 95g CO2/km limit which the European Commission has specified for cars in the year 2020.

The Boeing 777 is the backbone of Emirates’ fleet of over 200 wide-body aircraft. In fact, Emirates is the largest B777 operator in the world, and the only airline that operates all 777 types, including the Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-300, Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-200.

The ultra-long range Emirates Boeing 777-200LR is one of the most technologically advanced and efficient aircraft in the world and enables Emirates to offer faster and longer journeys with fewer stops. Thanks to an advanced wing design, efficient engines and a light structure, the Boeing 777-200LR makes more efficient use of fuel. This means significantly less emissions than similar aircraft, making it one of the most 'green' long range commercial aircraft types.

Economy Class Seating

Emirates’ spacious seats create both a relaxing and superior travel experience. The latest Economy Class configurations are as follows:

Airbus A380

·

Economy Class

Up to 427 specially designed and contoured seats in a 3-4-3 configuration with 2-4-2 configuration in the last rows in the three class A380s and up to 557 seats in the two class configuration

· Seats pitched up to 33” apart and recline to over 6”

· Seat cushions 18” wide

· Articulated seat bottom pan which moves forward when seat is reclined

13.3” back-mounted LCD screen on newly delivered aircraft, linked to Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system

Boeing 777

· Up to 386 specially designed and contoured seats in a 3-4-3 configuration with 2-4-2 configuration in the last rows

Seats pitched up to 33” apart and recline to over 6”

Seat cushions 17.05” wide

Articulated seat bottom pan which moves forward when seat is reclined

A 13.3” back-mounted LCD screen, on newly-delivered aircraft

Food and Drink

Emirates offers regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients, including complimentary drinks:

Multi-course meals, prepared by Emirates’ master chefs followed by individual servings of coffees and liqueurs

Extensive selection of complimentary wines, spirits, beers and soft drinks served throughout the flight

Award-winning wines specially selected annually by Emirates’ wine-tasters

Savoury biscuits served with aperitifs

Hot or cold breakfast served on long-haul routes

Snacks available throughout the flight

Hot snacks served on long-haul routes

Menus are updated every month

Business Class

Business Class Seating

Spacious and thoughtfully designed seats create a relaxing and superior travel experience. The latest Business Class configurations are:

Airbus A380

76 lie-flat seats three-class configured A380 and 58 lie-flat seats for a two-class configured A380 in a 1-2-1 configuration that convert to fully flat beds

three-class configured A380 and for a two-class configured A380 convert to fully flat beds Seat pitch at 44” inches, which extend to form 76.6”- to 78.6” fully-flat beds at 18.5” width

Staggered seat arrangement which provide each passenger an individual entry and exit path from seat to aisle

Greater personal space and privacy with built-in amenities such as mini-bar, privacy panel (for centre seats only) which can be moved up and down, large personal table, separate foot-rest extension (electrically operated), laptop stowage, literature pocket, shoe stowage, adjustable headrests and noise cancellation headsets

Touch screen Wireless Integrated Passenger Seat Controller for Emirates’ In-flight Entertainment and seat operation

A 23” HD LCD screen, linked to Emirates’ award-winning ice inflight entertainment system

Dual USB ports installed in each seat

Boeing 777

42 roomy, comfortable sleeperette seats in 2-3-2 configuration

Seat rows pitched at 65” apart, recline to a 78” long lie flat bed with a very small angle, 20.5” width

Electronically-operated footrest and lumbar support

Adjustable headrest

A 23” HD LCD screen

Food and Drink

Emirates offers gourmet, regionally inspired menus including complimentary champagne and premium spirits. Wine lists are developed based on route, featuring exclusive red and white wines and ports from across its route network. The food and drink service also includes: