Unforgettable: Yes, You Too Can Be Unforgettable

The message of Nesta Jojoe Erskine’s UNFORGETTABE: living a life that count

When I die, not if, hopefully not now though, I want my wife and kids to live a very comfortable and fulfilling lives.

I don’t want them to suffer because of my absence and remember me for how life was rosy when I lived. It’s okay if they live comfortably and don’t remember the role I played to make them so comfortable, it’s okay.

But I don’t want to be forgotten, I don’t want to be like a passing wind in their lives.

If I had the money of Bill Gates, and left billion dollars’ worth of investments, they’d never forget me. But I am not self-deceived, I cannot be as rich as my friend Gates and thankfully, I don’t want to. I just want to represent something unique to them, something money cannot buy and something irreplaceable. I just want to be seen as the honest daddy who didn’t fake strength and didn’t live to prove his masculinity to the most important people in his life. I want to be the honest daddy who expressed his emotions to the fullest and didn’t conceal a thing to meet society’s standard of what a man is: I just want to be human.

After reading Nesta Jojoe Erskine’s UNFORGETTABLE, living a life that matters: I feel at rest knowing that it is enough to be me and be UNFORGETTABLE.

In our quest to make impact and live forever in the minds of those who matter, we deceive ourselves into thinking that we have to discover the next planet and invent the next big thing to be unforgettable.

We are wrong and we will always be as long as our only way of achieving immortality in the souls of people means doing the 'undoable'.

In Nesta Jojoe Erskine’s book: ‘UNFORGETTATBLE: Living a life that matters’, he unravels the mystery behind being a legend in the corner where you are without breaking your neck and without the slightest possibility of failing.

Yes, there are many things you can do to be relevant and unforgettable and Nesta captures them succinctly, accurately and in a super simplified manner that stopping at even the first chapter of the book feels like all the tools for living have been presented to you. They are so easy that you cannot fail as long as you make a conscious effort to toe that line of life.

In the book, UNFORGETTABLE, Nesta takes the reader on a journey that leaves the reader in a destination where all the headaches that comes with our quest to make impact cease to exist.

Life is simple and supposed to be easy by the creator’s design. In man’s quest to explore and make it easier, we have succeeded in complicating it to the point where our minds have been taken off the things that really should matter: the simple things that make people smile in the midst of the storm.

When we think about making impact, we have a wild outlook and mostly ones that beat our natural abilities and the opportunities that’d ever come our way in our entire lifetime.

But we have to come to the point where overthinking to make impact gets replaced by living instinctively and responding to our intuition with a touch of love

Do the simple things that matter in every material moment.

Don’t wait to hit a jackport before extending a helping hand to the needy. Just the little you have, if it’s a bite, give half way.

The man who survives on half of a bite that should have ordinary be your full bite can never forget you. Yes, it is that easy to be UNFORGETTABLE when you explore the countless possibilities Nesta presents in his maiden book.

UNFORGETTABLE isn’t a book of unattainable how-tos: it is a book that brings you to the relevance of living the life that comes naturally to you with a conscious effort to be there for those who really need you there without necessarily overlooking your own needs.

Being a book of stories, stories of people who did just what they were good at and capable of impacting lives and generations, UNFOFGETTABLE brings us to a place where we pay more attention to the things that brings us gratification and that makes the world a better place for those around us.

The book is structured in such a way that you can start from every chapter because each chapter comes with a unique message able to stand isolated from the other chapters and still make meaning to life.

DON’T BE AN ALL-ROUNDER

We can’t make impact by trying to please everyone. The more we try to please everyone, the more we deprive those who really matter the quality of attention they deserve. Tailor your life and place people exactly where they should belong. Some people don’t need what you give them to be happy, those people won’t remember your goodness because your being there didn’t really change their lives. Unfortunately, as we focus on everyone, we end up depriving those who really matter their pound of flesh. They are the people we expect to understand our not being there but they are the people who need our being there because it’d add to the quality of their lives than anyone else.

Those people can’t forget you.

In Unforgettable, the reader is brought to the place of living consciously without the complication that comes with it.

DEATH WILL COME

You will die, sooner rather than later, this is a reality every human must embrace and one that should not make us shiver.

From ages past, death has been a companion of man, it is everyone’s end here. Unfortunately, instead of embracing death so that we can make our short time here matter, man lives every day in fear and worry so much that it ends up taking away the joy of life. You need a happy life to be able to impact the lives of others. Smile, wear a smile, just try: your smile can brighten the day of another and they won’t forget you.

MY UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE

Some 19 years ago, I met a man at a Pharmacy Shop, when he saw me, he said “abrantie, woho yefe wai” (young man, you are handsome okay). Growing up, positive complement about my looks was rare, it is not my strongest point and my class three teacher who moved to class four with our batch in Sakumono Primary School never missed an opportunity to let me know this. But this man said something different from what I’m used to hearing from people outside of my family: he gave me a positive complement. 19 years down the line, he is stuck on my mind: he is unforgettable to me.

He just had to tell me something nice without losing a breath. That complement changed my view about myself and made me realise that people will see you just as they want to. You can’t change the way they think about you but you can change the way you think about yourself. I think I am the best human there is on the face of this earth, God made me unique in my own right and gave me special gift to bless the part of the world within my reach. This is a lesson learnt from a complement, just a complement. I also remember my class four teacher, but for the wrong reason.

The question then is: how do you want to be remember. My class teacher three and four teacher would definitely want to be the man at the drug store.

The truth is, we rarely think about how people will feel about our actions and words tomorrow. This is the simple conscious life of living a positive mark on people that Nesta brings his readers to.

The life that matters isn’t necessarily the life that solves the biggest problem but the life that did the simple things to put smiles on the faces of people.

You may be the first man to count all the stars in the galaxy, it’d mean nothing if the people who come into your life don’t smile because of you, your accomplishment will mean little to the lives that encountered you.

If we scan our mind for the experience stuck on it and the actors, we will come to the realisation in truth, the people we never forget aren’t those who gave us the head of a crab but those touched our lives with possibly simple words or an assuring touch.

If there’s any resource that make you composed, yet ambitious in this fast world, it is Nesta Jojoe Erskine’s UNFORGETTABLE: Leaving the life that matters

If you are the type who prefers reading articles like this to full books, Nesta's UNFORGETTABLE is a exactly what you need. It is a book of many short articles leading you to to the realms of immortality in the minds of those who should count.

It is a 'YOU MUST READ' book

Isaac Kyei Andoh