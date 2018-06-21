J.B Danquah's Murder: 'NDC Has Been Vindicated' - Kofi Adams

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kofi Adams has said the NDC has been vindicated of the murder of the late MP for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu.

The then NDC government was accused by a section of the public for the murder of the legislator in 2016, but on Wednesday June 20, 2018, Daniel Asiedu, one of the suspects standing trial for the murder of the late J.B. Danquah Adu, ‘confessed’ that he was contracted by some persons within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to kill the lawmaker.

He told the presiding judge, Arit Nsemoh, he would name his contractor and disclosed he was not given what he was promised before executing the plot.

Asiedu also said he has not heard anything from his clients apart from only one of them who visited him once after his arrest.

Reacting to the court revelation, Kofi Adams told host of the Morning Xpress, Neil Armstrong -Mortagbe, that a Kumasi-based pastor had revealed the MP was murdered for “rituals by the then opposition NPP for them to win power,” stressing that the suspect’s “confession” has vindicated the NDC.

“ I have no doubt that this guy is telling the truth…this confession brings to fall matters that many persons have been talking about on this murder,” he added.

Mr. Adams revealed that the NDC will soon come out officially on the matter after broader consultations.

He further cautioned the NPP “not to come up with stories” in quest to cover the substance of the revelations made in the court.

He said Ghanaians will not admit any news that the suspect “has died or is not normal.” He also pleaded with the prison authorities and the national security to give their greatest protection to the suspect.