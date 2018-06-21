Future of Ghana 2018 Publication Digitally Released

The wait for the 2018 Future of Ghana publication is over, i’s here and is available digitally via www.futureofghana.com .The no.1 online publication for young Ghanaian professionals is back with its fourth edition packed full with some of the most relevant content for our generation.

Take a look inside and meet the social Entrepreneur Joseph Awuah-Darko founder of the Agbogbloshie Shine Initiative which encourages people working at West Africa’s largest electronic waste dump to turn waste into high-end furniture. Learn how the TAP (The Architects Project) are advancing Architectural Learning in Ghana. Hear from UK Afrobeats Pioneer Mista Silva and Future of Ghana Alumni and entrepreneur Sinead Rose in exclusive interviews plus much much more.

This is essential summer reading for the young professional!

Following the release Top 30 U30 list back in March 2018, we revealed a diverse range of talent, pioneers and changemakers from Ghana and the diaspora. There was strong representation from countries in the diaspora such as the UK and the USA.

Among the pioneers included this year were Diaspora returnee from the Netherlands Terry Afram who is now the Managing Director of of Jumia Foods Ghana. Forbes 30 Under 30 scholar Diana Wilson from the USA who is also the founder of the Yielding Accomplished African Women (Yaa W.) initiative, named after Yaa Asantewaa, which is Ghana’s first finance & technology talent accelerator for women. As well as Izzy Obeng from the UK the Founder/Director of Foundervine accelerating the growth of entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds by connecting them to each other and those that can support them.

The Fourth edition of the publication will transcend stereotypes, highlighting the unsung contributions of future leaders to Ghana’s development driving the conversation around Ghana’s future development.

Future of Ghana Ltd annually produce the Future of Ghana publication which celebrates excellence by recognising the Top 30 under 30 talent of Ghanaian descent, pioneering in industries around the world. The publication also features forward thinking articles highlighting key industries, innovators and organizations visions for Ghana and Africa.

The Publication is the beginning and one that we hope will act as a catalyst to encourage greater youth participation with the development of Ghana whilst also act as a visual source of inspiration for the emerging generation and a talent resource for investors and organizations.