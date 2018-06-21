Gov’t To Allocate 1-3% Of GDP To Science, Technology And Innovation

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Water Research Institute, just like any other public institution has been starved of funding from governments to undertake its major activities over the years.

The Deputy Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Patricia Appiagyei said the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged that a minimum of 1percent of GDP will be applied towards research and development for science, technology and innovation.

She indicated that the figure will be increased to 3percent over time for the effective and efficient implementation of activities in order to provide scientific and technical information and services as well as strategies for the sustainable development, utilization and management of such resources for the socio-economic advancement of the country.

Hon. Patricia Appiagyei added that government will establish the National Science, Technology and Innovation fund to support the development of the National Science, Technology and Innovation system of the country.

“The fund will be established as an autonomous body with oversight from the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation,” she stated.

She said this at the Open Day of the 60th anniversary celebration organized by CSIR-Water Research Institute in Accra under the theme, “CSIR 60 Years of Research with Impact for Sustainable Development.”

Mrs. Appiagyei urged CSIR to increase the commercialization of its research and development activities through consultancy and advisory services and the provision of water resources information, documentation and technical support services which they have been providing to many of their clients.

“I think it’s time your clients paid appropriate commercial rates for your services. it is imperative therefore that the CSIR-WRI reposition itself through strengthening and adequate resourcing in order to overcome all challenges relating to performance and achievements,” she posited.

The sector minister intimated that lack of appropriate start-up capital for starting the process of converting research ideas and prototypes into viable products and services and dealing with the risk of investing in new technologies constitutes a critical factor responsible for the weak linkage between the CSIR-WRI and the private sector.

According to her, the ministry recognized the need for partnership between research institutions, the scientific academic community and industry.

She added that the ministry will set up the Technology Commercialization Unit to spearhead the partnership between agencies, research institutions, industry and academia to establish science and technology as the fulcrum would which the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The Acting Director of CSIR-WRI, Dr. Kwabena Kankam-Yeboah said his outfit in its 60 years of establishment has sustained the development of Ghana through scientific research and innovations.

He noted that despite challenges ranging from non-science culture of society to inadequate funding for new research, the staff of the Council have not reneged on their duties and have pushed the country ahead of most of their contemporaries.

Dr. Kankam-Yeboah indicated that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognizes the importance of Water and Sanitation through a dedicated goal and a broad and ambitious set of targets.

He added that we embark on implementing this transformative Agenda, a growing water crisis with an increasing number of people living under water stress, worsening flood and drought conditions and degrading ecosystems, water continues to be undervalued and the signs of lack of attention can be seen in every parts of the country.

“People discharge wastes and toxins to our waters. Citizens have not paid enough attention to the ground rules of sharing water-across sectors, and across communities or even national boundaries. Lack of adequate access to drinking water and sanitation plaques many Ghanaians, especially the poorest. Water issues are important but their management is difficult and often fragmented or ignored,” the Acting Director said.

Dr. Kankam-Yeboah noted that Ghanaians need more managed and properly monitored safe drinking water. There is the urgent need for an increase in the supply of drinking water to all directing attention to the provision of uncontaminated water and dispelling the general confusion between improved and safe drinking water.

The Director-General of CSIR, Prof. Victor K. Agyeman urged CSIR-WRI to adopt programmes to ensure that it is more visible in outlook.

He added that the institute should also improve on its interpersonal or organsational relationships with private sector and other stakeholders.

According to him, the days when technologies generated by the research institutions were left on the shelves to gather dust are over.

He posited that government and the general public should be rest assured that CSIR-WRI has the capacity to support the rapid transformation of the agricultural sector.