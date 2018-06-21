Operation Vanguard Arrest 4 Chinese, 5 Ghanaian Illegal Miners

The Joint Task Force of Operation Vanguard has arrested four Chinese nationals and five Ghanaians engaged in illegal mining at the Prestea/Huni Valley and Upper Denkyira West Districts in the Western Region.

Three of the Chinese were arrested together with their Ghanaian collaborators at an illegal mining site at Ensasi in the Prestea/Huni Valley District.

They are Chan, 55 years, Lin Chao, 30 years and Lin Chintong, 21 years.

The Ghanaians are Appiah Dankwah, 23 years, Samuel Baba, 39 years, Adingo Azuma, 20 years, Mohammed Mustapha, 30 years and Atia Yendo, 30 years.

The following items were seized; a Lingong excavator, a Sany excavator, water pumping machines, 3 motorbikes, a Benz truck and other mining equipment. 2 washing plants and 4 changfans were also immobilised.

The suspects together with all the items seized, have been handed over to the Prestea Police Station for further investigations for possible prosecution.

The excavator, however, has been handed over to the Prestea/Huni Valley District.

The other Chinese illegal miner was arrested at Ampaabena in the Upper Denkyira West District on Wednesday 20 June 2018.

As the team was getting close to the illegal mining site, the galamseyers bolted leaving behind one Lee Hancheng.

The JTF seized the following items; 2 excavators, 6 car batteries, a Kia Sportage with registration number GN 1856-13

The suspect with all the items seized has been handed over to the Atekyem Police Station in Dunkwaw-on-Offin.