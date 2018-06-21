Application For Bail: Dr. Obengfo To Know His Fate By 27th July

An Accra High Court has set July 27 as the day it will rule on an application for bail made by CEO of Advance Body Sculpt Centre Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh, who is standing trial for a murder charge.

State attorney Ashong Okine opposed the application saying the doctor may commit the offence again when granted bail because the medical facility is still in operation. Trial Judge Justice Kofi Dorgu set July 27 to deliver his ruling.

Despite being granted bail by a circuit court, Obeng-Andoh still remains in the custody of police as his lawyers are yet to secure bail in the case.

The other case in which bail was secured has to do with the charges of operating an unlicensed medical facility and practising medicine without a license.

He has pleaded not guilty to the two charges but is before another court over the death of Ms Stacy Offei Darko, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).

The late Stacy Offei Darko

Moving the application, Dr. Obeng-Andoh's lawyer Jonathan Dzaisu said the medical practitioner is unwell and needed urgent medical attention.

He added that the Doctor was willing to appear before the court anytime he is needed. He further stated that the late public officer was a regular patient of the facility since 2014.

He maintained her last surgery at the facility was succesful but she passed on during recovery.