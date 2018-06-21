DPSI Ghana Shines At National Chess Competition

The students of DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI) Ghana did the school with their sterling performance at the National Chess Competition hosted by the school. This year's competition organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, brought together students from various schools across the country on Saturday, June 16, in Tema. The competition was held in five categories based on age levels- under 10, under 12, under 14, under 16, and under 18, supervised and adjudged by an international judge.

Two awards were also created for very young participants. The students of DPSI Ghana proved their prowess in the game of chess by winning medals in all the categories. At the U10 level, Rohit Godhwani of DPSI emerged the winner and took home the gold medal, while the Best Girl Player award went to Aarna Bhaweshkumar Tailor, also of the host school.

Joshua Cox of Sprinforth Community School won the silver medal, and Kimathi Kuenyehia II of Lincoln Community School took the bronze medal. Joshua Sharma of DPSI, received the bronze medal in the U12 category, with Piyush Keshan, also from DPSI taking the silver medal in the U14 division. The Best Girl Player for the U14 category went to DPSI student - Gaargi Bhaveshkumar Tailor, while Shabd Mathur of Ghana International School (GIS) won the bronze medal for the same category.

There was yet another gold medal for DPSI Ghana as Larry Vandyke topped the U16 category, with Isaac Norvi and Daniel Otoo of Chorkor Basics International trailing him; taking home the silver and the bronze medals respectively. Malav Ashwin Daftary, of DPSI, received the bronze medal in the U18 category.

The Youngest Girl Player award went to seven-year-old, Falak Thakwani of DPSI Ghana and the Youngest Boy Player award was given to five-year old Dave Quansah Acheampong of Jack & Jill International School, Accra. The various awards and consolation prizes including certificates of participation were sponsored by the Chairman of DPSI Ghana - Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, who is also a renowned businessman and philanthropist. The national titles qualify the holders to participate at the international level in Africa and the world at large.

The principal of DPSI Ghana - Mr. David Raj, in a brief address before the commencement of the competition, expressed profound appreciation for the number of students who were willing to participate in this year's event. According to him, "I surely am happy to see more number of participants than the previous years since we started hosting it, this year I see a better crowd." He thanked parents and the various schools for making their wards and students available for the competition, saying the game will go a long way to boost their concentration levels.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by a renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education. Mr Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system. DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE) BY Melvin Tarlue

DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI) Ghana hosted the 2018 edition of the National Chess Competition at​ ​school level.