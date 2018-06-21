Joyful Way Incorporated Holds Arete Ladies Conference

Joyful Way Incorporated will once again bring women from around Ghana together for a day of connecting, networking and growth as Christian women, sisters, mothers and wives.

A biennial program organised by the group, this year’s Arete Ladies Conference will be the third edition and will be held under the theme, ‘Woman of Purpose' on Saturday.

There will be seasoned speakers sharing insights on two main interesting topics.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Planning And Making Your Money Work For You’, will be the experienced entrepreneur and CEO of L’aine Services Limited, Dr Mrs Ellen Hagan.

Also, renowned HR Practitioner, Dr. Hazel Amuah deals with the topic, ‘Image Enhancement, Physical And Spiritual Grooming.’

The conference, which is known to be spiced with interactive hands-on sessions, promises to delight participants this year with an exciting cooking competition which will be as informative as it is entertaining.

While all of this sounds great, the best part is that admission to the programme is free and open to all interested ladies. Those interested can register on the group's website.

The program is scheduled to start at 10 am prompt at the Joyful Way Incorporated Headquarters, House of Joy – Mataheko (near Peace Clinic).

