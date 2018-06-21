Yaw Buabeng Asamoah Appointed New NPP Communication Chief

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Yaw Buabeng Asamoah as its substantive Communications Director.

Mr. Asamoah is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

He previously served as spokesperson for former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama during the previous Kufuor administration.

He was also a Deputy Director of Communications of the party before his election as MP for Adenta.

Mr Asamoah replaces Nana Akomea, who now heads the State Transport Corporation (STC).

The new director of communications would be supported by Richard Nyamah and Kofi Agyepong.

His appointment follows concerns by some supporters and members of the NPP that acting Communications Director of the party, Yaw Adomako Baafi lacks the requisite leadership skills to effectively head the party’s communications team.

The ruling party has not officially announced Mr. Asamoah’s appointment, but a senior member of NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, took to Facebook on Wednesday to congratulate the lawmaker on his appointment.

Mr. Otchere-Darko said: “Congrats to Yaw Buabeng Asamoah on your appointment as the new Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party.”

According to him, “Clearly, there was a huge leadership vacuum in the ruling party's communication machinery, and we are all happy to hear that Chairman Blay, General John Boadu and the team have acted accordingly.”

By Melvin Tarlue