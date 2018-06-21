Facelift For Dome- Kwabenya Roads Begins

All roads in the Dome/Kwabenya Constituency in the Ga East Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are undergoing major facelift to ease the movement of commuters in and around the area.

The GH¢30,883,036.94 project which began last month is expected to be completed in 12 months' time.

Four contractors are currently working on the roads with each contractor assigned a specific demarcated area to ensure completion of the asphalt project on the scheduled date.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who inspected the first phase of the project on Wednesday, told journalists that she was happy with progress of work made by the contractors.

She said she has had sleepless nights over the bad roads which have affected all economic activities in the area, believing that with the facelift, economic activities in the area will bounce back to normalcy.

She expressed her gratitude to her constituents for their patience and promised to ensure that the rehabilitation exercise covers all the roads in the area.

The lawmaker also expressed her profound gratitude to the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta, for listening to the pleas of the people and coming to their aid with the rehabilitation exercise.

The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, Aboagye Foster, told journalists that the rehabilitation exercise covers 19 kilometers of the entire roads in the Dome/Kwabenya constituency.

The exercise, he added, covers Taifa Norway through to Taifa market to Burkina. The Atomic Roundabout through Kwabenya, Abokobi, Hatso, Wetlands, Mosuku and Ashonmang Estate are all being taken care of by the contractors.

A resident of the area, Adongo Addison, who nearly led a demonstration exercise against the government over the bad roads, commended Hon. Adwoa Safo for responding to the calls of her people.

He expressed the hope that asphalted project would cover the entire area to boost economic activities of the people.

“I am happy that Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo has responded to our cry and I hope that it is not just a quick response and later suspend it in three weeks. Once the asphalted project has started here in Taifa, I am optimistic that it will be extended to other areas in the constituency. At least when the project is able to cover about 90% of the bad roads in the area, it will help us a lot”, he noted.