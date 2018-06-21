Dominic Eduah Secures US Deal For Youth Organisers

Dominic Kwesi Eduah, who is vying for the National Youth Organizer position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has secured a partnership agreement with the Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) of the United States of America (USA) that will benefit youth organizers of the NPP and their deputies in all 275 constituencies in the country.

Mr. Eduah, who is the incumbent Deputy National Youth Organizer, is seeking to become the substantive National Youth Organizer of the NPP come July 7, 2018.

Reports said he secured the agreement during a three-day trip to the US at the invitation of the leader of YRNF, Jason Federick Emert to exchange ideas on how to empower NPP's youth to strengthen the party's youth wing at the constituency and regional levels.

Members of the delegation, led by Mr. Eduah enumerated the various strategies that secured victory for the NPP in the 2016 general elections to mesmerize their US counterparts who were upbeat about the partnership.

Mr. Emert wished Mr. Eduah well in the impending primaries of the NPP.

He indicated his readiness to host the first batch of youth leaders of the party in August 2018.

By Melvin Tarlue